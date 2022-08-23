Cessa is listed as the Reds' scheduled starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Washington.
Manager David Bell is prepared to let Cessa get stretched out as a starter, even though his transition to the rotation in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies didn't go as planned. The right-hander was lifted after two innings and took the loss after surrendering two earned runs on three hits -- including two solo home runs -- and a walk while striking out three. Cessa tossed only 41 pitches in the outing, so he shouldn't be expected to work deep into Saturday's start even if he finds more success this time around.