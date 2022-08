Cessa (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in two innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Cessa worked through a scoreless inning before coughing up back-to-back solo home runs to Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott in the second. It was the 30-year-old's second start of the year and the second time he's completed two innings of work. Cessa's ERA rose to 5.67 through 38 appearances.