Weaver allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Much of the damage against Weaver came via the bat of Willy Adames, who tagged the hurler for a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third. Weaver gave up two additional extra-base hits in the contest, each of which plated a run. The right-hander has allowed at least five earned runs in three of his past five starts and has posted an ugly 8.86 ERA during that stretch. Part of Weaver's struggles can be attributed to his inability to miss bats -- he's struck out just eight hitters over 21.1 frames during the five-game span. He enters the All-Star break with poor overall numbers, including a 7.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 58:23 K:BB over 73.1 innings.