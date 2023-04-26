Weaver did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against Texas. He struck out eight.

While Weaver was able to rack up eight strikeouts Tuesday, he struggled to keep the ball in the yard, surrendering three home runs. However, Weaver was spared the loss as the Reds rallied to score six runs in the eighth inning, ultimately winning 7-6. Weaver is 0-1 through his first two starts of the year with a 7.72 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB. It's hard to see him having much fantasy value moving forward.