Weaver (2-3) allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Weaver turned in a fine performance, but a pair of Max Muncy home runs sent him to his first loss since May 1. Weaver earned his second quality start of the year with this effort. The right-hander is now at a 6.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 67:28 K:BB through 86 innings over 18 starts. He's projected for a road start versus the Cubs next week, but his poor numbers on the year could cost him his spot in the rotation if the Reds add starting pitching before Tuesday's trade deadline.