Weaver did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and two walks over five innings against the Astros. He struck out one.

Weaver finished with a season-low one strikeout and has now allowed 18 runs over his past four starts (19 innings) after tossing 6.1 scoreless against the Cardinals on May 25. Overall, he boasts an ugly 6.47 ERA, but his 50:17 K:BB remains encouraging. The Reds are currently dealing with numerous injuries to their pitching staff, so the right-hander's spot in the rotation is fairly secure moving forward. However, Weaver will have another difficult test in his next start, as he's tentatively scheduled to face Atlanta this weekend.