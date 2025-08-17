McLain is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

After going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Saturday's 11-inning loss, the slumping McLain will head to the bench Sunday for the fourth time in seven games. Until McLain is slashing .225/.250/.250 with a 38.6 percent strikeout rate since the start of August, and until he begins to make more contact, he could have to settle for a part-time role at second base. Santiago Espinal will occupy the keystone Sunday.