McLain went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Dodgers.

McLain had gone six games without a homer, though he's gone deep four times while batting .321 (17-for-53) since the All-Star break. The infielder is up to 11 long balls on the year. He's maintained a .305/.375/.530 slash line with 37 RBI, 50 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 65 contests. With Jonathan India (foot) going on the injured list, McLain may pick up a bit more time at second base rather than shortstop going forward, though he should still be a near-everyday player regardless.