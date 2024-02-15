McLain is expected to be the Reds' primary second baseman when the season starts, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

McLain played mostly at shortstop in 2023 but made 34 starts at second base, mostly as a replacement when Jonathan India (foot) was sidelined. McLain is considered a plus defender at both middle infield positions. The move to second appears likely, as the club revealed its plans to have Elly De La Cruz focus mostly on shortstop -- he had also played third base last season. As for India, who was the primary second baseman last season, he'll add first and third base to his resume and possible left field.