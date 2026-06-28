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Reds' Matt McLain: Taking seat for second straight day

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McLain is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Cincinnati will go with Elly De La Cruz and Edwin Arroyo as its starters in the middle infield for the second day in a row while McLain is relegated to the bench. Arroyo has generated a modest .644 OPS since his call-up from Triple-A Louisville on June 1 and may need to improve his production to seize control of an everyday at second base, but McLain hasn't done much to earn himself a larger share of the playing time. After going hitless in eight at-bats over his last three starts, McLain's batting average has dropped to .198 on the season.

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