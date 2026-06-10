Reds' Matt McLain: Three swipes in win

McLain went 0-for-3 with two walks, three stolen bases and one run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Padres.

McLain was held hitless for just the second time over his seven games in June, but he still made an impact when he got on base. The trio of steals were his first attempts since he swiped a bag May 18 versus the Phillies. McLain is up to 10 thefts this season, and he's hitting .209 with a .684 OPS, eight home runs, 25 RBI and 28 runs scored through 63 contests. He's on pace to improve on virtually all of his counting stats from last year, save for runs, but his ratios remain a bit low.