Reds' Nathaniel Lowe: Homers in matinee

Lowe started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 9-1 loss to the Cardinals in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Lowe gave the Reds an early lead with his second-inning homer, but other than that, Cincinnati didn't put up much of fight. It was the seventh homer of the season for Lowe, who has hits in five consecutive starts, going 7-for-22 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI during that span. He could earn more playing time after the Reds placed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) on the 10-day injured list Friday. Whether Sal Stewart moves from first to third or the recently activated Eugenio Suarez handles the hot corner, Lowe could see time at first base or DH.