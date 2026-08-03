Reds' Nathaniel Lowe: Keeps rolling in rout

Lowe went 3-for-4 with two RBI, two doubles, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Pirates.

With Spencer Steer (wrist) on the injured list, Lowe is tearing the cover off the ball as of late. He's batting .352 over his last 14 games, racking up three homers, four doubles and 12 RBI covering 56 plate appearances during that span. Lowe is enjoying a productive first season overall with the Reds, slashing .266/.341/.480 with 12 long balls, 17 doubles and 37 RBI across 276 trips to the dish.