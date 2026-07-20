Reds' Nathaniel Lowe: Launches 11th homer

Lowe went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Lowe wasted no time getting Cincinnati on the board, crushing a three-run homer off Ryan Feltner in his first plate appearance as part of a five-run opening inning. The blast was his 11th of the season, and after enduring a 28-game home run drought, he has now gone deep twice over his last three contests. Across 72 games this season, Lowe is slashing .249/.333/.473 with 11 home runs, 13 doubles, 30 RBI and 22 runs scored.