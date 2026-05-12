Lowe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

It's the second straight game on the bench versus a right-handed starter for Lowe, who has an .876 OPS through 29 games but has scuffled a bit of late with just four hits and nine strikeouts in his past 22 at-bats. Eugenio Suarez (oblique) isn't expected to come off the injured list in the near future, so Lowe should still get plenty of playing time going forward despite the consecutive absences.