Reds' Nathaniel Lowe: Three hits, two RBI in win

Lowe went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

Lowe has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with two home runs and seven RBI over six games since the All-Star break. While he's still in a part-time role, he's heating up with the bat, which could help him carve out more playing time in a battle with Sal Stewart and Eugenio Suarez between first base and designated hitter. Overall, Lowe is batting .256 with an .808 OPS, 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 23 runs scored, 13 doubles and no stolen bases over 249 plate appearances, mainly as a strong-side platoon option.