The Reds reinstated Lodolo (finger) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Cincinnati placed reliever Graham Ashcraft (forearm) on the 15-day IL to clear room on the active roster for Lodolo, who had been on the shelf since Aug. 5 due to a left index finger blister. Lodolo didn't go out on a rehab assignment prior to being activated, but he was able to get build back up to some degree with a three-inning simulated game this past weekend. The southpaw could be in line for a lighter workload than normal as he rejoins the Reds to make his 24th start of the season.