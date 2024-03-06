Lodolo (tibia) threw a two-inning simulated game Wednesday and said his next step is pitching in a Cactus League game, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo's left tibia still doesn't feel 100 percent after a stress reaction in the leg caused him to miss much of last season. However, it sounds like the leg doesn't really bother him while he's on the mound, and the plan seems to be to allow him to ramp up his progression. Lodolo is still far from a slam dunk to be ready for Opening Day, but this is certainly a positive step forward.