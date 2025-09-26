Lodolo (groin) will throw his regularly scheduled bullpen this weekend and will not require any further evaluation, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lodolo was lifted from Thursday's start against the Pirates with a minor groin injury, but he's a full-go for his regularly scheduled bullpen and isn't concerned about the injury. If the Reds obtain postseason eligibility, Lodolo would likely be ready to make a start next week.