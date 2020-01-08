Play

The Reds designated Martini for assignment Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Martini's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for Japanese import Shogo Akiyama, whom the Reds officially signed to a three-year, $21 million deal. Cincinnati had previously claimed Martini off waivers in November, after he was non-tendered by the Padres following a season in which he slashed .226/.330/.323 across 109 plate appearances between San Diego and Oakland.

