The Reds placed Martini on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left thumb injury.

Martini had started in left field in each of the past three games while going 3-for-8 with a home run, a triple, two walks, two runs and two RBI over that stretch, but the thumb injury will prevent him from building on that momentum. According to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Martini will undergo an MRI on Sunday before the team provides a more precise diagnosis of the injury to his left thumb, which he jammed while sliding into second base in Saturday's 5-3 loss. Infielder Livan Soto was recalled from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.