Martini is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

The lefty-hitting Martini had started in each of the Reds' last four matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench Monday against Twins righty Joe Ryan. With Martini out of the starting nine, the Reds will open up a spot in the lineup for Noelvi Marte, who will serve as Cincinnati's third baseman and No. 8 hitter.