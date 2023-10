Martini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Martini led off the game with a homer on Miles Mikolas' third pitch. Martini had a couple of bursts in 2023, including going 6-for-12 with two homers over his last four games of the season. The 33-year-old ends the campaign with a .264/.329/.583 slash line, six homers, 16 RBI, 10 runs scored, three doubles and a triple over 79 plate appearances in his first major-league action since 2021.