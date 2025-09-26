Marte went 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Marte, who homered in a 4-3 extra-innings win Wednesday, helped keep the Reds' postseason hopes alive for a second consecutive day. He singled in Cincinnati's first run and scored what eventually was the game-deciding run in the fifth inning. He wasn't done. In the ninth inning, the one-time-infielder-now-playing-right-field robbed Bryan Reynolds of a game-tying home run and preserved the win. With Austin Hays (back) still unavailable, Marte should continue to play daily.