Marte went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

This was Marte's first multi-hit effort since his season debut June 27. The infielder is batting just .176 with one home run, six RBI, eight runs scored, two doubles and two stolen bases over 54 plate appearances. Marte is likely still working some things out on the fly after opening the year with an 80-game suspension, but he continues to see consistent playing time at third base amid his struggles.