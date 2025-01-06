The Reds acquired White from the Rangers on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

White had been designated for assignment but will now join a new 40-man roster. The 25-year-old held a 5.64 ERA and 87:48 K:BB over 99 innings in 2024 at Triple-A Round Rock, his second straight disappointing season. However, White is still young and was formerly a top prospect, so he's not a bad roll of the dice for Cincinnati. White has options remaining and will likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Louisville.