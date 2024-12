The Rangers designated White for assignment Friday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the signing of Hoby Milner. White was arguably the Rangers' top pitching prospect two years ago, but his stuff and results have backed up since then. He spent most of the 2024 season at Triple-A Round Rock, holding a 5.64 ERA and 87:48 K:BB over 99 innings. White is still just 25, so there could be interest via trade or waivers.