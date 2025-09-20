The White Sox Sox" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="CHW">White Sox reinstated White (hip) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

A right hip impingement has kept White on the shelf since mid-August. He began a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Aug. 28 and has since given up just two runs over 11.2 innings while striking out nine batters and walking five. Now fully healthy, he'll stay put in the minors, although the White Sox could promote him during the final week of the regular season to give their bullpen a fresh arm.