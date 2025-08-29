White Sox's Owen White: Begins rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (hip) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
White has been on the injured list since Aug. 19, one day after making his third appearance in the majors this season. It's unclear if he'll stick in the White Sox's bullpen upon his activation.
