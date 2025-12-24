White signed a one-year contract with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

White has struggled during his brief stints in the big leagues, allowing 20 earned runs over just 14 innings in his MLB career. He fared a bit better at Triple-A Charlotte in 2025, posting a 4.44 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 81 frames, and he'll now aim to further hone his craft overseas.