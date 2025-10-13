White Sox's Owen White: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox Sox" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="CHW">White Sox outrighted White to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
White made three relief appearances for Chicago in 2025, allowing seven runs on 14 hits and three walks over seven innings. The 26-year-old is no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization.
