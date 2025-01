The Reds designated White for assignment Wednesday.

The Reds needed to make room on the 40-man roster after acquiring Taylor Rogers from San Francisco on Wednesday, and White will end up as the odd man out. The 25-year-old righty spent most of last season with the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, accumulating a 5.64 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 99 innings. Regardless of whether he clears waivers or gets claimed by another organization, White will almost certainly head back to Triple-A to begin 2025.