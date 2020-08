The Reds activated Strop (groin) from the injured list and designated him for assignment, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It's a little surprising that the Reds have parted ways with Strop, but this was done to make room on the 40-man roster for Jose Garcia. Strop was late in reporting to the Reds' summer camp before the sprint season began, struggled with his control once the season started (six walks in 2.1 innings) and then went on the IL with a groin injury.