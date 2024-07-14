Hinds went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a hit-by-pitch, three RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Marlins.

Hinds' hot streak to begin his big-league career has reached unprecedented proportions. As Mike Petraglia of MLB.com notes, Hinds' homers Saturday were his eighth and ninth extra-base hits, the most by a major leaguer in their first six games since 1901. Further, Hinds became just the second player in big-league history with at least five homers in his first six games. The 23-year-old Hinds has also chipped in a pair of steals since being called up, and while he has struck out seven times, this run should afford him an extended window to show what he can do over a larger sample.