Hinds went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 12-6 win over Colorado.

Hinds, who homered in his Reds debut Monday, is having an historic start to his MLB career, becoming the first player in the majors since 1901 to notch five extra-base hits over his first two games. The 23-year-old could fall back to earth quickly, however -- in 78 games for Triple-A Louisville prior to his promotion, Hinds was slashing .219/.293/.409 with a 38.3-percent strikeout rate.