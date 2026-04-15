Hinds started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Hinds made his season debut for the Reds against San Francisco lefty Robbie Ray. The outfielder was recalled earlier in the day to replace Noelvi Marte, who was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move, and is expected to platoon with the lefty-hitting Will Benson in right field. Hinds had a superb spring training, worthy of making the Opening Day roster, but he spent the first weeks of the season in Louisville, where he had a 1.246 OPS and five home runs over 13 games (61 plate appearances). The biggest adjustment Hinds made is laying off breaking balls lower in the zone, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. As a result, in addition to making better contact, he's lowered his strikeout rate from 31.8 percent the last two seasons in the minors to 24.6 percent this year, and Hinds' walk rate shot up from 8.2 percent to 19.7 over the same timeframe.