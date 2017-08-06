Reds' Robert Stephenson: Ticketed for DL with shoulder issue
Stephenson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to a right shoulder contusion.
Although Stephenson managed to navigate 5.2 innings during his previous start in Pittsburgh, he actually injured his shoulder diving for a ball in that contest. However, John Fay of WCPO.com doesn't believe the injury is very serious, meaning that he'll likely only miss one turn of the rotation. To replace him on the active roster, Lisalverto Bonilla was called up from Louisville.
