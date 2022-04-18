Detwiler signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on April 7.
Cincinnati has yet to assign Detwiler to an affiliate, as he's presumably still in Arizona at the Reds' facility going through his buildup program after he didn't attend spring training with another organization. Once he's deemed ready for game action, Detwiler will presumably settle at Triple-A Louisville, where he'll be looking to perform well enough to earn a promotion to the big-league bullpen. The 36-year-old southpaw made 53 appearances (five starts) between the Marlins and Padres in 2021, logging a 4.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 62:20 K:BB across 52.1 innings.