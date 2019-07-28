The Reds designated Lavarnway for assignment Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lavarnway went 5-for-18 while appearing in five games during his abbreviated time with the Reds, with nearly all of his offensive production coming in a two-homer, six-RBI effort in his club debut July 19. Since fellow backstop Kyle Farmer (concussion) is healthy again and the Reds needed to open up a 40-man roster spot for their starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Rockies (Alex Wood), Lavarnway was deemed an expendable piece.

