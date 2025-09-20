Stewart is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs.

Stewart will head to the bench for a second game in a row, Friday against a lefty and Saturday against righty Javier Assad. The righty-hitting rookie has been swinging a hot bat (.972 OPS over his last 11 games), but Spencer Steer has been even more productive of late (three homers, eight RBI over last three games), and Steer is starting at first base and batting second Saturday.