Stewart started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.

Stewart launched his third homer in 10 games since being called up when rosters expanded in September. He's started four of the last five games and six of the last seven at first base, as the prospect has nudged Spencer Steer out of the way. The Reds, who were swept by the A's, are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but manager Terry Francona appears to be juggling two missions -- develop young talent while not abandoning the quest for the postseason.