The Reds and Moll avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $875,000 contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He'll have a chance to earn an additional $150,000 in incentives. Moll split his time between the Reds and Triple-A Louisville in 2025, posting a 6.38 ERA and 22:10 K:BB over 18.1 frames with the big club. The lefty reliever does not have minor-league options remaining, so he would have to pass through waivers in order to be sent down.