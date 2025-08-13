Steer went 1-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice fly and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Steer delivered the winning hit with a two-run double in the fourth inning, before he knocked in the Reds' final run in the sixth inning. This was the fourth multi-RBI game over the last 12 contests for Steer, who's gone 11-for-44 with six extra-base hits and 16 RBI during that run.