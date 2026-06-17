Reds' Spencer Steer: Launches 11th homer

Steer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Steer capped off Cincinnati's four-run first inning by taking Kodai Senga deep for a solo shot, his 11th homer of the season. The 27-year-old has been stuck in a deep slump lately, going just 2-for-32 over his last 11 games with both hits leaving the yard. Despite the recent struggles, Steer has still provided solid production this season, batting .249 with a .770 OPS, 12 doubles, 28 RBI, 42 runs scored and three stolen bases across 275 plate appearances.