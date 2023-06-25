Steer went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.

Steer got the Reds on the board with an RBI double in the third inning. He's gone 10-for-40 (.250) with eight RBI and three steals over his last 11 games while continuing to see consistent playing time despite a slowdown from his performance earlier in the year. The infielder has a .274/.361/.477 slash line with 11 home runs, eight steals, 43 RBI, 40 runs scored, 19 doubles and two triples through 75 contests overall.