Steer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Marlins.

Steer popped a leadoff homer in the bottom of the second inning to put the Reds ahead early. The home run was his 15th of the season and fifth over the last 10 games. Following a slow start, Steer's bat has come alive since June 1, posting a line of .276/.337/.520 with nine home runs, 10 doubles and 25 RBI over 39 contests.