Reds' Tanner Roark: Grinds through spring start
Roark struggled a little bit in Wednesday's spring training start against the Rangers, yet emerged through 5.1 innings allowing just one run on five hits and two walks, striking out five, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I felt good. Today was a grinder one," Roark said. "I wasn't really as sharp as I was last time. You're not going to be that sharp every time. You'd like to be though. ... In the second, third and fourth inning, the leadoff guy was on. Two leadoff doubles in the second and third. I felt like I managed to control the damage and go out with one run."
Roark will have one more exhibition start - Monday in Atlanta - before starting Sunday, March 31st in the third game of the season against the Pirates.
