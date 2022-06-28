Antone (elbow) is throwing at about 85 miles per hour during his most recent flat-ground sessions at the Reds' extended spring training facility in Arizona, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 28-year-old's average fastball velocity typically sat around 95 to 97 miles per hour in 2021, so he still has a considerable amount of ramping up to do in the months to come. After Antone underwent Tommy John surgery in late August of the last season, the Reds likely aren't counting on him pitching in the minors or majors in 2022.