Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Friedl (hamstring) is trending toward a return from the 10-day injured list in 7-to-10 days after the All-Star break, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl was cleared earlier this week to begin a running progression as he works his way back from a strained right hamstring. It's not clear yet whether he will require a rehab assignment before returning from the IL, but he'll most likely require some games in the minors because he's already missed more than two weeks of action. Friedl should regain his role as the Reds' regular center fielder upon his activation.