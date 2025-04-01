Friedl went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 14-3 win over the Rangers.

Friedl returned to the lineup after getting Sunday off. He was back at leadoff, which was a good place to be Monday. The two batters behind him, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz, went a combined 6-for-8 with three home runs, a double and 10 RBI. In addition to scoring twice, giving him three runs scored in three games, Friedl swiped his first bag of the season. He's looking to put an injury-marred 2024 behind him and should register double-digit thefts if given good health. He stole 27 bases in 138 games in 2023 before falling back to nine over 85 games in 2024.